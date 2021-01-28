Lefteris Acquisition (OTCMKTS:LFTRU) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFTRU) were down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.91 and last traded at $11.00. Approximately 115,489 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 73,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.95.

About Lefteris Acquisition (OTCMKTS:LFTRU)

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

