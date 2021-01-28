LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €140.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) received a €140.00 ($164.71) target price from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.18% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €131.68 ($154.92).

Shares of LEG opened at €118.46 ($139.36) on Thursday. LEG Immobilien AG has a 52 week low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 52 week high of €98.50 ($115.88). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €122.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is €121.36.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

