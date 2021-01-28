Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHI) Shares Up 0.3%

Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHI)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.84 and last traded at $23.77. 9,682 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.70.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHI) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,176 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

