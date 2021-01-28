Lethean Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lethean has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $261,146.83 and $65.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,816.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,334.93 or 0.04067917 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.74 or 0.00398396 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.89 or 0.01203330 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.19 or 0.00515563 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 207.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.60 or 0.00407129 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.45 or 0.00263426 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00023043 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

Lethean can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.