Level01 (LVX) Trading Down 23.6% Over Last 7 Days

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Level01 token can currently be purchased for $0.0309 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. Level01 has a total market cap of $5.09 million and $16,558.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Level01 has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Level01 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00068135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.40 or 0.00900165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006103 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00049286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,391.08 or 0.04210465 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014821 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00018009 BTC.

About Level01

Level01 (LVX) is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,760,195 tokens. Level01’s official message board is level01.io/blog . Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io . The official website for Level01 is level01.io

Buying and Selling Level01

Level01 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Level01 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Level01 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Level01 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Level01 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.