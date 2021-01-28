Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) was down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.02 and last traded at $20.74. Approximately 4,137,890 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 1,549,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LEVI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Levi Strauss & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -86.41, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 122,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $2,290,939.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,110.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Harmit J. Singh sold 123,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $2,099,707.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,503.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,566,760 shares of company stock worth $29,574,362 in the last 90 days. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,726,485 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $63,335,000 after acquiring an additional 672,310 shares during the last quarter. Hall Kathryn A. grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Kathryn A. now owns 2,089,600 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 298.6% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,463,489 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $29,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,321 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,238,074 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $16,591,000 after acquiring an additional 265,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 282.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,758 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $9,953,000 after acquiring an additional 548,296 shares during the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

