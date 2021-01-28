Levolution (LEVL) Market Cap Hits $6.70 Million

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. During the last seven days, Levolution has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. One Levolution coin can currently be bought for $0.0998 or 0.00000315 BTC on major exchanges. Levolution has a total market cap of $6.70 million and $84,867.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Levolution alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00075987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $295.73 or 0.00933343 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006352 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00051227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.76 or 0.04424028 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014978 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00017944 BTC.

Levolution Coin Profile

Levolution (CRYPTO:LEVL) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,158,517 coins. Levolution’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Levolution’s official website is levolution.io . The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Levolution Coin Trading

Levolution can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Levolution should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Levolution using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Levolution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Levolution and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.