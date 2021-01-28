Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.35

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.35 and traded as high as $8.54. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 3,989,541 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. G.Research downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.10 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.55.

The company has a market capitalization of $953.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.35.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 164.96% and a negative net margin of 320.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXRX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 212.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 48,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 40,535 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

