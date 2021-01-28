LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Nomura lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of LG Display stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.96. LG Display has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $10.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LG Display will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in LG Display in the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of LG Display by 17.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,093,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,730,000 after buying an additional 594,271 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of LG Display by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 96,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 14,135 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of LG Display by 19.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,299,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,487,000 after buying an additional 210,466 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of LG Display during the second quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

