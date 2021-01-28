LHA Market State Alpha Seeker ETF (BATS:MSVX) Trading 4.7% Higher

LHA Market State Alpha Seeker ETF (BATS:MSVX)’s stock price traded up 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.17 and last traded at $25.12. 2,568 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.98.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average of $24.12.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for LHA Market State Alpha Seeker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHA Market State Alpha Seeker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.