LHT (LHT) Price Reaches $0.0047 on Major Exchanges

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One LHT coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LHT has traded down 91.1% against the U.S. dollar. LHT has a total market capitalization of $232,922.94 and $1.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007611 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007185 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000272 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000184 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000044 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000310 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000410 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

