Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $20.60 to $60.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.10 to $45.60 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

NASDAQ:LI traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.31. 943,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,422,217. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Li Auto has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $47.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.06.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Li Auto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,788,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Li Auto during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new position in Li Auto during the third quarter worth $598,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Li Auto during the third quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

