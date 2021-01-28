Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Bought by Cardan Capital Partners LLC

Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $147.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $86.20 and a twelve month high of $165.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.72. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 116.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.33). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.00.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

