Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Trading 8.2% Higher

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)’s stock price traded up 8.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $156.24 and last traded at $154.29. 150,957 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 126,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.61.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.45. The company has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 125.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.32). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 145,160 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total value of $23,290,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,311,378 shares in the company, valued at $370,860,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 15,784.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,732,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,262 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,043,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,543,000 after acquiring an additional 78,308 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 489,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,476,000 after acquiring an additional 11,873 shares in the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 456,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,729,000 after acquiring an additional 160,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 5,135.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 198,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,165,000 after acquiring an additional 194,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

