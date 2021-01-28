Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Trading 8.7% Higher

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) shares traded up 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $156.62 and last traded at $155.18. 2,418,480 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 1,384,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.73.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LBRDK. TD Securities boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.00.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.79. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.33). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.