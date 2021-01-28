Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.19

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.19 and traded as high as $6.69. Lifeway Foods shares last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 28,957 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.46 million, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 million for the quarter.

In other Lifeway Foods news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $331,200.00. Also, COO Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,508,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,470,572.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $418,300 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lifeway Foods stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.13% of Lifeway Foods worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 7.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

