Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Up 17.6%

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) shares shot up 17.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $198.76 and last traded at $191.59. 3,158,213 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 241% from the average session volume of 926,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.94.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a current ratio of 20.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -177.73, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.30.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $41.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $7,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,364,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $7,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,926,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 18,541 shares during the last quarter.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:LGND)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

