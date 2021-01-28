Lightning Bitcoin Price Down 13.5% Over Last 7 Days (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.49 or 0.00004445 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.76 million and $380,750.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.95 or 0.00402269 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 268.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000082 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000037 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

