Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,370,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,960 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 1.11% of Limelight Networks worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 77.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 81,851 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Limelight Networks by 171.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 195,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the third quarter valued at $115,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLNW stock opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.13. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $662.83 million, a P/E ratio of -89.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34.

In other Limelight Networks news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 20,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $92,706.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,765 shares of company stock valued at $479,022. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LLNW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Northland Securities lowered shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.75 price target on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

