Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Trading Down 13.7%

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)’s stock price dropped 13.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.65. Approximately 7,612,042 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 6,056,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

LLNW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Craig Hallum cut Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Northland Securities lowered Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Limelight Networks from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $571.83 million, a PE ratio of -77.50 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 25,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $100,001.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 115,765 shares of company stock valued at $479,022 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Limelight Networks by 3,455.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,262,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,542 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Limelight Networks by 294.5% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,301,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 971,821 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Limelight Networks by 496.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 650,381 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Limelight Networks by 8.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 6,487,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,368,000 after purchasing an additional 528,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Limelight Networks by 170.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 496,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.