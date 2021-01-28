Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Shares Down 9.1%

Shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) fell 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.61. 965,056 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,808,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bloom Burton reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Get Liminal BioSciences alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.03. Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 2,758.32% and a negative return on equity of 196.39%. The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liminal BioSciences Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Liminal BioSciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Liminal BioSciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:LMNL)

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases that have unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma Derived Therapeutics.

Further Reading: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Liminal BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liminal BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.