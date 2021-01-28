LINA Trading Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One LINA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, LINA has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. LINA has a market cap of $2.29 million and $9,062.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LINA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00069181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.16 or 0.00873860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00050149 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,420.42 or 0.04163035 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00014805 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017407 BTC.

LINA Token Profile

LINA is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,674,967 tokens. LINA’s official website is lina.network . LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LINA

LINA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.