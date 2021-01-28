Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.73

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.73 and traded as high as $70.57. Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) shares last traded at $67.04, with a volume of 227,872 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$66.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$46.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC raised their target price on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$73.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$70.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$51.73.

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.64 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linamar Co. will post 6.1500002 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Wade purchased 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$69.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,816.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,216 shares in the company, valued at C$154,987.04. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Mcdougall sold 3,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.54, for a total transaction of C$254,558.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,169 shares in the company, valued at C$146,494.26. Insiders have purchased 51,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,504,691 in the last quarter.

About Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR)

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

