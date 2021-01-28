Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.61 Billion

Analysts expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) to report sales of $4.61 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.65 billion. Lincoln National reported sales of $4.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full year sales of $18.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.08 billion to $18.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $19.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.33 billion to $19.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($2.75). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNC. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.08.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $46.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average is $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $61.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

In other Lincoln National news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $5,623,606.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,596,614.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $304,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,116. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter worth about $69,114,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 7.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,651,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,209 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 744.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 618,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,100,000 after acquiring an additional 544,963 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 250.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 731,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,930,000 after acquiring an additional 523,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 17.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,925,000 after acquiring an additional 482,182 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

