Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will post $128.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $124.84 million and the highest is $132.60 million. Lindsay posted sales of $113.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year sales of $494.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $492.50 million to $496.02 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $536.67 million, with estimates ranging from $532.34 million to $541.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lindsay.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). Lindsay had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LNN shares. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

In related news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 1,000 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $148,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Lindsay by 1,836.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 260,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 247,420 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Lindsay by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 147,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lindsay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,584,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lindsay during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,697,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Lindsay by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

LNN stock opened at $141.41 on Thursday. Lindsay has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $153.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 0.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindsay (LNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.