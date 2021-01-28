Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) dropped 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.22. Approximately 1,983,035 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 2,482,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

LCTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39. The company has a market cap of $332.98 million, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 2.11.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,001.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCTX. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Wealth Designers raised its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 69,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 55,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 938.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 150,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

