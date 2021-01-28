LinkEye 24 Hour Volume Hits $88,808.00 (LET)

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. LinkEye has a total market cap of $7.99 million and approximately $88,808.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LinkEye has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One LinkEye token can now be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00050259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00126202 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00067931 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00265121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00064868 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.97 or 0.00333009 BTC.

About LinkEye

LinkEye’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,999,000 tokens. LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com

Buying and Selling LinkEye

LinkEye can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

