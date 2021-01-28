Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN)’s share price dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 8,566,959 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 7,389,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

LPCN has been the subject of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Lipocine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lipocine in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Lipocine alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $118.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Lipocine Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel sold 43,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $68,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,220.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Morgan R. Brown sold 17,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $27,082.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,459.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,887 shares of company stock valued at $136,062 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPCN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lipocine by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 887,601 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lipocine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lipocine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Lipocine by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,817 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 19,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.