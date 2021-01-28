Liquidity Services (LQDT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Liquidity Services to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.48 million. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. On average, analysts expect Liquidity Services to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Liquidity Services stock opened at $19.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.20 million, a P/E ratio of -173.09 and a beta of 1.20. Liquidity Services has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 12th.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

