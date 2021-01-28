Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading Down 18.3% Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.53 million and $2,524.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.48 or 0.00419249 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,728.38 or 0.96059782 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 110.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000160 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 708,881,700 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.