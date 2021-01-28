Litecoin Plus Price Hits $0.0362 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for $0.0362 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $99,671.14 and approximately $9.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,770.72 or 0.99780481 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00023357 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00023393 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000251 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000226 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 127.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003241 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars.

