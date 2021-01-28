Litecoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.53 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $129.30 or 0.00411650 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a market cap of $8.58 billion and approximately $6.53 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 49.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000197 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,368,665 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

