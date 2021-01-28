Lition (LIT) Price Up 81.2% Over Last Week

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Lition coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0774 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Lition has traded 81.2% higher against the US dollar. Lition has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $699,290.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,922.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,340.21 or 0.03950749 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.13 or 0.00398351 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $409.79 or 0.01207990 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 458.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.09 or 0.00507309 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.46 or 0.00405214 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003863 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.95 or 0.00256328 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00022936 BTC.

Lition Coin Profile

Lition (LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lition’s official website is www.lition.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithium is a Blake 256 coin based on Photon but with smaller block awards that will decrease over time. The Max Lithium to be produced are 25,228,800 The block time is 3 minutes and difficulty can retarget a maximum of 10% every 20 blocks (5% max until block3500). “

Lition Coin Trading

Lition can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

