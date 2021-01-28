Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.11%.

Shares of LOB traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.57. The company had a trading volume of 8,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,209. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 1.30. Live Oak Bancshares has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $52.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.14.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In other news, Director H K. Landis sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $609,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,659,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

