Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,572 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 6,856 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.7% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,828,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,120,105,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,225,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,084,232,000 after purchasing an additional 937,809 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,455,698 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $953,857,000 after buying an additional 330,979 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,512,741 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $387,442,000 after buying an additional 979,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,803,826 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $285,780,000 after buying an additional 601,312 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $55.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $228.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

