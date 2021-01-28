Livenodes (LNO) Price Hits $0.0065

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Livenodes coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Livenodes has a market cap of $9,050.58 and approximately $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Livenodes has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00018030 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 53% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00008812 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005872 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 90.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001250 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Livenodes Profile