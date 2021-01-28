Livewire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Livewire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, an increase of 2,316.2% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,138,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Livewire Ergogenics stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,237,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,180. Livewire Ergogenics has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.

Livewire Ergogenics Company Profile

Livewire Ergogenics, Inc focuses on acquiring and managing real estate properties to produce organic cannabinoid products for medical and recreational adult-use in California. It develops hand-crafted, organic cannabis products. The Company is based in Anaheim, California.

