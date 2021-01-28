Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) (LON:LLOY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.10

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) (LON:LLOY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.10 and traded as high as $34.34. Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) shares last traded at $33.25, with a volume of 242,300,593 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 43 ($0.56) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 36 ($0.47) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a research report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 28 ($0.37) target price on Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 37 ($0.48) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 38.25 ($0.50).

The stock has a market cap of £23.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 36.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 31.10.

In related news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio acquired 377,738 shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £139,763.06 ($182,601.33). Also, insider Robin Budenberg acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £140,000 ($182,910.90). Insiders bought 879,097 shares of company stock valued at $28,021,109 over the last ninety days.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

