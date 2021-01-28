Lobstex (LOBS) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.22 Million

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for $0.0575 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges. Lobstex has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $620,914.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Lobstex

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,190,210 coins and its circulating supply is 21,190,198 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

