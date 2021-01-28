Loki (LOKI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.72 Million

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Loki coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,992.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,296.20 or 0.03928813 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 803% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.35 or 0.00401155 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $394.60 or 0.01196043 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.73 or 0.00508394 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.63 or 0.00405025 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003969 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.01 or 0.00251620 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00022471 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

