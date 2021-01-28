Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is Coho Partners Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,644,524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 70,314 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 4.6% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned 0.22% of Lowe’s Companies worth $263,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $4.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.54. 91,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,288,234. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $126.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.