LPKF Laser & Electronics (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) Trading Down 4.5%

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) dropped 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.00 and last traded at $33.00. Approximately 125 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.54.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of LPKF Laser & Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.81.

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures laser systems in Germany, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Development, Electronics, Welding, and Solar. The Development segment offers circuit board plotters and ProtoLasers primarily for electronics developers, which cover PCB prototyping and micromaterial processing.

