LPL Financial (LPLA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect LPL Financial to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $105.25 on Thursday. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $121.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total value of $347,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $574,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,525 shares of company stock worth $1,418,221. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LPLA. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Compass Point increased their target price on LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.64.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

