Lucas Capital Management Decreases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Lucas Capital Management cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 2.2% of Lucas Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lucas Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,517,492,000 after buying an additional 1,947,011 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,431,000 after buying an additional 773,534 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,035,000 after buying an additional 2,968,901 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,059,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,828,000 after buying an additional 353,532 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,246,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,776,000 after buying an additional 36,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $174.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,194,449. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $136.12 and a 12-month high of $194.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.87.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

