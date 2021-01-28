Lufax (NYSE:LU) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)’s stock price fell 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.80 and last traded at $14.95. 3,982,916 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 4,793,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.93.

Several brokerages have commented on LU. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Get Lufax alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.51.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LU. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at about $881,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,068,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,528,000.

Lufax Company Profile (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd is a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. Lufax Holding Ltd primarily utilizes its customer-centric product offerings and offline-to-online channels to provide retail credit facilitation services to small business owners and salaried workers in China as well as tailor-made wealth management solutions to China's rapidly growing middle class.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.