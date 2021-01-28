Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) traded up 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.84 and last traded at $16.53. 199,016 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 86,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company has a market cap of $456.59 million, a PE ratio of 44.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.70 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Equities analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 348.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Luxfer in the second quarter worth $1,975,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 24.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 18,096 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

