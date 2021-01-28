Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Up 6% on Analyst Upgrade

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s share price rose 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $56.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Lyft traded as high as $46.86 and last traded at $46.22. Approximately 6,462,398 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 6,334,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.62.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lyft from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lyft from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lyft from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.18.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $145,526.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $167,020.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 875,047 shares of company stock valued at $43,503,722. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Lyft by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,771 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 15,975 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Optas LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 26,815 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.57 and its 200-day moving average is $35.23.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

