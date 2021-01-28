Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Up 6% on Analyst Upgrade

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s share price rose 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $56.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Lyft traded as high as $46.86 and last traded at $46.22. Approximately 6,462,398 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 6,334,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.62.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lyft from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lyft from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lyft from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.18.
In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $145,526.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $167,020.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 875,047 shares of company stock valued at $43,503,722. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.57 and its 200-day moving average is $35.23.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.
Read More: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.