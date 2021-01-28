Lympo Price Reaches $0.0034 on Top Exchanges (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last seven days, Lympo has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar. Lympo has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and $157,293.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo token can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00068012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $296.13 or 0.00867438 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005965 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00050483 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.66 or 0.04137986 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00014688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017377 BTC.

Lympo Token Profile

Lympo (LYM) is a token. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io

Lympo Token Trading

