LyondellBasell Industries to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share, Scotiabank Forecasts (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – Scotiabank dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.87. Scotiabank also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.68 EPS.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.63.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $86.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.34.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $7,816,674.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $156,268.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,166 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,374 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

