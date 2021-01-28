M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:MDC)

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.3429 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th.

M.D.C. has increased its dividend by 39.0% over the last three years.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDC traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.34. The company had a trading volume of 535,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,224. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89. M.D.C. has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $58.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.57.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.59 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

MDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zelman & Associates lowered M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.43.

In other M.D.C. news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $63,287.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,220.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.